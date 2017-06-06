Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Receives $33.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Also, the number of institutional investors holding Omega Healthcare Investors Inc in their top 10 holdings decreased from 7 to 3 for a decrease of 4. Therefore 29% are positive.

02/11/2016 – Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, May 15.

Having a peek at growth estimates of the company, Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) has current quarter growth estimates of -14% however it has 22.5% estimations over growth for the next quarter. Can now owns 130,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. BTIG Research initiated Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) on Thursday, August 25 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold”. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) has trailing twelve month Return on Assets of 4.7%, which is key indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 21 report.

The share price of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

Now the shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) has a market cap of $6.18 Billion and the number of outstanding shares have been calculated 196.31 Million. The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company’s current price-earnings ratio amounts to 15.42 times earnings, below the average P/E ratio of 31.37 times earnings. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. It fall, as 41 investors sold OHI shares while 108 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. Reilly Finance Advsr Lc has invested 0.17% in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI). The company’s 5 year Earnings per share growth and Capital Spending growth remains at 31.37 and 64. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 265,518 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Delphi Inc Ma invested in 0.9% or 49,495 shares.

The company surged 0.25% and closed its last trading session at $31.39. (NYSE:OHI) shares saw the needle move -1.63% on the week. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 194,774 shares. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 117.6% in the third quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $209,000. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has far performed well this year, with the share price up 0.67% since January. (OHI) has a trading volume of 3.48 Million shares, with an average trading volume of 3940 shares – with shares dropping to a 52 week low of $28.11, and the company’s shares hitting a 52 week high of $ 38.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE OHI) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $386,625 activity. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th.

