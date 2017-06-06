On the Move: Tech Giant Apple Reveals Its New Homepod Speaker

The atmosphere inside the McEnery Convention Centre was filled with excitement and joy as Apple CEO Tim Cook gave his WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2017 keynote speech, unveiling the much expected software update as well as a couple of hardware announcements. The latest iPads comes loaded with iOS 10, however, they will be updated with the official launch of iOS 11 this fall. A public beta will be available later this month.

Apple unveiled new hardware, including a Siri-powered speaker, and previewed upcoming iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch features as the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicked off Monday.

For travelers, Siri’s standout new feature will be language translation services, which would tap into a more expressive, human-sounding voice.

In the Camera app, Portrait Mode images can now be taken with optical image stabilization, True Tone flash and HDR. This goes along with enhancements to Live Photos, which will allow you to capture a different still from within a Live Photo.

One can also use TouchID to authenticate payment transfers and revenue received through the system utilizing iMessage, which is going to go through the Apple Pay cash card. Users can request and send money using the native messaging app using credit and debit cards. A new full-sized Smart Keyboard has been custom designed for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, offering a thin yet durable keyboard that never needs to be charged or paired over Bluetooth and is easily foldable into a protective Smart Cover. Users will no longer need to download a third-party app, the Camera app will automatically detect a QR code and respond accordingly.

-Support for Apple Music allows HomePod users to stream entire library saved in a user’s profile.

App Store customers have now downloaded more than 180 billion apps and Apple has paid out over US$70 billion to developers since the store launched in 2008. It’ll now be split into just three pages to keep things simple too – the Today page, which will be refreshed daily, alongside specific pages for Games and Apps. On an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11, trying to open a 32-bit app fails and instead shows an error alert. The new OS features faces that can display standard Siri reminders and adjusts to what your schedule is.

GPS: Maps has a couple of updates, including indoor maps for places such as shopping malls – a cultural icon that’s apparently dying, but, hey, at least it’s a start. While navigating on the road, users will be able to see speed limits in the Maps app, as well as lane guidance. Developers will keep an eye out for hints about new capabilities in the next iPhone, such as so-called augmented reality, in which digital information is overlaid on real-world images. Using the iOS device’s built-in camera, processor and motion sensors, developers can build apps that use computer vision to identify surfaces and add 3D objects.

The company said that game development company “Valve is optimizing their SteamVR platform for macOS and enabling connection of the HTC Vive headset, while Unity and Epic are bringing their VR development tools to macOS”. While this was possible in the past, COR ML makes it easier for apps to process data locally using machine learning without sending user information to the cloud.

Siri is getting smarter on the Apple Watch, with a new watch face that uses the assistant to set up a feed of your day on your wrist. The lack of a dedicated File Manager app would certainly have irked the Android community to no end if it has not been included for more than a decade, and we are glad to say that Apple has finally pulled up their socks to get the job done right at long last.