Police identified two of the London attackers yesterday after Britain’s third terror assault in less than three months, as Prime Minister Theresa May came under mounting pressure over security just days ahead of elections.

Dozens were injured, 18 of them critically, in the attack that started on the London Bridge, when three attackers swerved the vehicle into pedestrians then, armed with knives, rampaged through Borough Market, slashing and stabbing anyone they could find.

Another attacker, 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, went by the alias Rachid Elkhdar and claimed to be Moroccan or Libyan, police said. Butt – who also used the name Abdul Zaitun – is believed to have associated with the outlawed radical Islamist group al-Muhajiroun, co-founded by notorious hate preacher Anjem Choudary. The Met Police said their names would be released “as soon as operationally possible” as officers work to establish if they were part of a wider network, BBC reported.

During a police raid on Sunday at an apartment owned by one of attackers, 12 people were arrested in connection with the murders.

Mrs May said the Metropolitan Police is “well resourced” and has “very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities” when asked whether she regretted presiding over the fall in 20,000 officers on the country’s streets.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said she did not think it was fair to characterise Trump’s tweets as “picking a fight” with Khan, who is the first Muslim elected as London mayor. “A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack”, read a message on the ISIS-run Amaq news site late Sunday night.

May said Monday that Britain’s counterterrorism operations are fully funded, but London Mayor Sadiq Khan – a Labour figure – said cuts to police have been draconian.

The statement adds: “She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”. Seven people were killed and 48 injured.

Hannah Stuart, author of Islamist Terrorism, a definitive analysis of United Kingdom attacks and offences, said: “Al-Muhajiroun is obviously very well known to both the police and to MI5”. London Bridge train station also reopened. According to The Guardian, an Imam said, “We will not perform the traditional Islamic funeral prayer over the perpetrators and we also urge fellow imams and religious authorities to withdraw such a privilege”. One of the dead attackers has been pictured wearing an Arsenal shirt.

The armed responding officers fired more than 50 rounds at the three attackers; one bystander was struck by a bullet but is expected to recover. Both men were killed by police.