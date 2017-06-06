One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raises Over $2.5 Million

Singer Ariana Grande has returned to the stage two weeks after a suicide bombing killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester.

The outspoken former CNN personality and current host of ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” had criticized Grande on Twitter following the attack for returning home to the USA instead of visiting with victims.

Ariana arrived in the United Kingdom a few days ago and took time out to visit her injured fans, offering plenty of hugs and taking selfies with them.

Ariana Grande was very close to her grandfather, Frank Grande, who died in July 2014, and the Judy Garland staple was one of his all-time favorites.

“As soon as I met her, I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said I should stop crying because Olivia would have wanted me to stop crying”, Grande told the audience.

In an emotional speech at the charity concert, an emotional Ariana reached out to her fans and said “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here”. All net ticket proceeds from the concert went towards the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

Williams came on and Take That started to leave, but he called his former bandmates back so they could take a bow together.