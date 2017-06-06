One Love Manchester Concert Had More Than 10 Million Viewers

Usher’s absence from Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert had some fans scratching their heads, but the singer had a good reason for not performing. Grande broke down during her performance of “Over the Rainbow”.

She told the audience, “Manchester, we’re gonna be all right”.

Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, died in the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22. Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Mac Miller and Robbie Williams were in attendance with Grande, raising £2.35 million for the British Red Cross.

He also posted an emotional video message about the event on Instagram, but made no mention of plans not to appear at the benefit concert. “To the families, we love you so much. put your hands up to honor them”.

Katy performed her hit tracks Roar and Part of Me at Sunday’s tribute concert, and she gave an emotional speech to the 50,000-strong crowd. The concert also came one day after an attack at London Bridge killed seven and injured 48.

The show is being broadcast live across the globe.

The talented songwriter has written for artists such as Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Chris Brown, Lupe Fiasco, Jasmine V, Nas and Coco Jones.

Grande returned to England earlier this week and met with victims in the hospital. “I’m not going to let go of God”, he said.

Perry asked everyone watching – both at Manchester venue Old Trafford Cricket Ground and via television – to make a physical connection with someone next to them.

Less than two weeks ago, a terrorist bombing took place outside of the nearby Manchester Arena, precisely timed to the ending of a concert by Grande that evening, killing 22 and wounding dozens.