One Love Manchester Concert Raises $12 Mil and Counting

And that total is expected to rise after all the proceeds from Sunday’s star-studded One Love Manchester concert are counted.

Perry sang an incredibly powerful acoustic version of “Part of Me” along with her signature anthem “Roar“. Grande enlisted a number of celebrities to perform, including Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams, among others.

Grande joined her big name guests throughout the day, performing alongside many of them.

In the aftermath of the horrific attack, the police in Manchester -much like those in London – have worked tirelessly to protect everyone in the city from future harm.

Reaching out to his 6.5 million Instagram followers, the 38-year-old “Crash” singer shared a photo of Grande singing on stage, writing, “So happy to see that last night’s concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails”. It sucked. It was hard for you guys and it was hard for me because we all love music.

“I think that the kind of love and unity we’re displaying is the kind of medicine we need in the world”, Grande said.

“That’s what I hope everybody can take away”, Selena said of the concert’s important theme.

Justin Bieber – who also performed at the event – makes an appearance at number two, featuring in Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s track “Despacito”, which has gained global recognition and stormed the charts in recent weeks.

Robbie Williams also performed, changing some of his lyrics of “Strong” to honour the Manchester victims. Some 22 people were killed and scores injured when Abedi blew himself up as people left Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena on 22 May.

Usher has confirmed that he did not appear at the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday June 4 in order to be with his diabetic son on his first day of summer camp. “Everybody say, ‘We honour you, and we love you'”.