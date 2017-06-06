One Love Manchester: ‘We don’t want any fear tonight’

Ariana Grande’s all-star benefit concert for victims of last month’s attack following her show in Manchester, England, has won over a critic in Piers Morgan. The concert also came one day after an attack at London Bridge killed seven and injured 48.

All net ticket proceeds of the show goes directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross. Its broadcast drew the largest television audience of any program so far this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter, peaking with 14.5 million viewers, or 49.3 percent of overall viewers.

The event raised over £2.35 million during the concert alone, which was streamed around the globe both via BBC, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Clearly, watching his career crash and burn isn’t something Morgan wants to do right now, though, because he has changed his tune when it comes to Grande. Police danced with children.

Justin Bieber paid an emotional tribute to all the victims killed in the horrific attack. Grande referenced the “medicine” being served that night.

“My heart is with you Manchester, I’m so sorry for all your loss and all the pain you’ve been through”, he stated in the clip, adding, “My family and I send our heartfelt condolences”.

Many music fans had speculated that Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher would reunite for a performance, but when Liam took to the stage he did so alone.

“We’re really, really excited to perform with Ariana Grande, but we also know that we need to raise funds for those people who were injured and who passed away, because it’s just devastating and it’s bad”, she said. It was a flawless choice, thematically and musically, to close a concert so defiant and communal in aim and execution.

Although there were many big names on stage, Grande was the one who made the most compelling presence of the night.