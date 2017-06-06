One of London Attackers Tried to Recruit, Radicalize Children

One of the three jihadists who murdered revelers in central London on Saturday had been reported to the anti-terror police on at least two occasions, it has been claimed.

According to the newspaper, one of the terrorists, whose name has not yet been revealed by the police, had previously been reported to the police by one of his neighbors after the suspect allegedly tried to “brainwash” her children.

Erica said that she had told Romana about the police interview who had then informed him that police may be aware of his activities. A suicide bombing in Manchester Arena on May 22 killed 22, and injured 59. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London.”We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.But as a former interior minister, May’s record on security is also under scrutiny – police numbers were reduced every year under her watch and as Home Secretary she oversaw the domestic intelligence agency, MI5.

The friend told the BBC’s Asian Network that the terrorist had been radicalised watching videos of the infamous American hate preacher Ahmad Musa Jibril.

“We spoke about a particular attack that happened and like most radicals he had a justification for anything and everything and that day I realized I needed to contact the authorities”, the unnamed former friend told BBC.

He added: “He used to listen to a lot of Musa Jibril”. “I did my bit, I know a lot of other people did their bit, but the authorities did not do their bit”, the friend said. I phoned the anti-terror hotline.

Gasparri says that the police didn’t appear to do anything following her allegations, despite being concerned when she reported the issue. I spoke to the gentleman. “I told him about our conversation and why I think he was radicalized”.

"Those men I had never seen them in the park before, and I said to them "what are you doing here, why are you doing to this to the kids?" He also came to the houses and gave the kids money and candies during Ramadan", Erica Gasparri, who lived not far from the attacker, said, as quoted by the newspaper, adding that she confronted the man after her children announced they wanted to become Muslims.

Numerous locals described him as “polite and normal”, reported The Telegraph, and said they were shocked that he could be a terrorist.

The assailants were shot dead by police.