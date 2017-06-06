One of London Bridge Attackers Was Known to Police

Police in London named two of the three men responsible for Saturday’s London Bridge attack, which left seven people dead and dozens more injured. He was known to police and MI5, the United Kingdom’s domestic counter-intelligence agency, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

“We were all stuck!” said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children.

Redouane also used the name Rachid Elkhdar He had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, Met Police said.

“We grieve the loss of our attractive, loving daughter and sister who was 30 years old”.

Forensic experts gather evidence near Borough Market in London as they continue their investigation into Saturday night’s terror attack.

A onetime friend of the alleged ringleader also told the BBC that he had warned police, alerting them to comments made about previous terrorist attacks in Britain and of his alarm at the man’s increasingly extremist beliefs. Police had shot dead the attackers, who were wearing fake suicide vests, eight minutes after the first distress call, wounding one civilian in the process. In the film, Butt is seen posing next to the Islamic State group flag in Regent’s Park in London and was later detained by the police.

The original quote was meant to reassure Londoners they had “no reason to be alarmed” about the “increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days” on the streets of the capital, rather than the attack itself.

London police said more officers – armed and unarmed – would be deployed across the city and there would be additional security measures on the city’s bridges.

“The attack began at about 10 p.m., local time, when a van crossing London Bridge veered into pedestrians, crashing outside the Barrowboy & Banker Pub”.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Today Show”, Conway said people in England had tried to inform authorities about the suspects before the attacks happened.

“We in this country have faced a terrorist threat throughout my life – it changed and morphed and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said.

“I think [it] emulates the essence of who Chrissy was, without too many words”, Christiansen said. “How disrespectful to the situation can you be?”, one user wrote on Twitter.

“It’s just an opportunity to come out and just find some peace and tranquillity within the community”, says McIntosh, who adds most people in the community are still in shock.

LONDON (AP) – A kaleidoscope of London’s diversity turned out for a vigil Monday evening to honor the victims of the London Bridge attack: Buddhist monks in saffron robes, Christian clerics in purple cassocks and Ahmadiyya Muslims in black T-shirts bearing the words “I am a Muslim: Ask me anything”.

Christine Archibald, a 30-year-old Canadian who had worked in a shelter for the homeless before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé, was the first of those who died to be named.

Mimbo said he saw armed police swoop on the flat on Sunday in the hours after the attack.

Defending his company, Tom Elvidge, the general manager of Uber in London, said that the company would not charge users for rides taken from areas close to the attack location.