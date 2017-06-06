Opening statements expected in trial of Minnesota officer

Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, was in the auto and broadcast the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook live.

Yanez faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of unsafe discharge of a firearm, for endangering Reynolds and her daughter in the backseat. She hasn’t yet talked about the shooting.

Reynolds had been in the passenger’s seat and her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat when Yanez pulled over Castile on July 6.

The girlfriend of a black man killed by a Minnesota police officer is expected to continue testifying in the officer’s trial.

Prosecutors played a portion of squad-car video in their opening statement in which Castile informs Yanez that he is carrying a gun.

The Minnesota policeman who shot and killed a black motorist a year ago feared for his life and was simply trying to protect himself, his lawyer said on Monday at the start of the officer’s trial on second-degree manslaughter charges. “Officer Yanez’s actions led to Philando Castile’s death”. Judge William Leary rejected the defense challenge.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter in the July shooting of Philando Castile. When Yanez became a police officer, it was “the best day of Yanez’ life”, the attorney said.

The jury in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer will be allowed to hear evidence that the black motorist he shot had a permit to carry a handgun.

FILE – In this May 30, 2017, file photo, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride in St. Paul, Minn.

After Castile was stopped, Yanez asked him to present his driver’s license and insurance permit.

Fox News reports that behind closed doors on Monday, two important issues were decided before opening statements in trial: the state will be allowed to mention Castile had a permit to carry a gun and the defense will be allowed to bring up marijuana.

After Yanez first told Castile not to reach for his firearm, he said Castile started to respond by saying, “I was reaching…” before Yanez interrupted him to again tell him not to “pull it out”. “Castile was hit five times, including twice in the heart and his last words were, “I wasn’t reaching'”.

Her testimony was halted for the day Monday afternoon just as she was describing the hours leading up to the shooting, including the couple’s meeting at her daughter’s daycare to pick her up for the day and a trip to Cub Foods. He said Yanez will testify that he saw Castile’s hand on the grip.