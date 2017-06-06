Oppo R11 with 20MP front camera launched

After many leaks, the Oppo R11 has finally become official.

The key highlights of the Oppo R11 are its 20-megapixel front-facing camera, the 20MP + 16MP dual rear-facing shooters and the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. The device is now listed on company’s official retail partner OPPO Shop. The phone, which is the successor to the highly successful OPPO R9s, is set for a launch in its home country of China on June 10.

OPPO has yet to reveal the price of the R11, but rumors claim the company will price it at $485.

In terms of design, the Oppo R11 sports a sleek metal unibody design with a metal frame all around giving it an overall premium look. The volume rockers are placed on the left-hand edge, while the power/lock button is situated on the right-hand edge of the smartphone. The 3.5mm audio jack sits at the bottom edge of the smartphone.

As per the listing, the Oppo R11 has a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED screen with 401ppi as pixel density and is powered by latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Coming to the big highlight, the Oppo R11 sports a dual camera setup with one 20-megapixel and another 16-megapixel sensor accompanied by a dual-LED flash. The R11 will support 2x optical zoom for better close up images, along with a Portrait mode that will blur the background behind the main focus of the image for that ideal photo of your family member or friend. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.