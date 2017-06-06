Oregon Will Join Climate Change Coalition To Meet Paris Goals

In 2014 Kerrry said climate change is as big a threat to the U.S.as terrorism, poverty and weapons of mass destruction.

Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, reportedly made the statement on a program scheduled for telecast on Sunday.

He said the US also suffered a setback when President George W. Bush pulled out of the 1997 Kyoto Protocol on climate change.

“The rest of the world is moving forward”.

“President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of that equation”, Haley said, according to The Guardian.

Trump has previously said that global warming is a hoax invented by the Chinese to harm USA manufacturing.

The U.S.is the world’s second-largest emitter of carbon, following only China.

In spite of the flexibility in the accord, Trump didn’t want any obstacles whatsoever for his friends and associates in the energy business, thus the decision to withdraw from this very important accord aimed at saving planet earth from further degradation by slowing the tide of global warming. The Paris Agreement has activated an unstoppable momentum for climate action, with an essential role spelled out for responsible business.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating in the pact would undermine the United States economy, wipe out U.S. jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage to others.

He said he would notify the UN Secretary General and the climate change secretariat that U.S. cities, states, businesses and others will aim to meet the United States’ commitment to reducing emissions 26 % below the 2005 levels by 2025.

I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.

Trump did say he would be willing to renegotiate a new deal but added that he is not in a hurry to do so.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who had urged Trump to stay in the Paris deal, did not attend the ceremony, nor did Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka, both close advisers to the president who supported staying in the agreement.

Separately, the Trump administration is reviewing fuel-economy standards that were reaffirmed in the final days of President Barack Obama’s tenure.

When asked about his personal views on climate change, Pruitt said he agrees global warming is occurring and that “human activity contributes to it in some manner”. He also spoke to Trump last month over the phone. Through scientific discovery and exploration, we have supported findings that reveal the ramifications of global climate change and have been a leader in educating the public about these profound transformations. They warned that if nothing is done, global temperatures could rise by as much as five degree Celsius by 2100.

Trump argued earlier this week that the economic impact of the Paris agreement on American energy sectors was too great to risk action to curb emissions, a fact that many economists and major U.S. companies pushed-back on.

Haley’s revelation comes at a time when the White House has refused to comment on Trump’s views in the wake of the exit announcement.

The World Meteorological Organization estimated that U.S. withdrawal from the emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3 degrees Celsius to global temperatures by the end of the century in a worst-case scenario.