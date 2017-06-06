Original travel ban should have stayed, says Donald Trump

In a series of early morning Twitter messages, Trump returned to the issue of the travel ban that he raised immediately after an attack in London on Saturday night that killed 7 people and wounded 48.

Former Trump campaign aides have said that during the campaign they would regularly wake up in the morning in fear of what their boss, then a candidate for president, would have tweeted in the wee hours of the morning.

“These tweets are basically winking at his supporters to say, obviously, I’m only doing this so that the courts will uphold it”, Vladeck said.

In a series of early morning tweets, Mr Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an “expedited hearing” at the high court and seek a “much tougher version” of the order temporarily blocking entry to the USA from half-a-dozen majority Muslim countries.

One of the most reliable patterns of Donald Trump’s presidency may be his ability to undercut his own aides – even mere hours after they attempted to defend him.

Trump needs five votes from the nine-judge Supreme Court in his favor to put the ban into effect.

Trump went on to launch an attack on the March version of his own executive order, calling it “watered down” and “politically correct”.

‘The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.,’ Trump wrote, abbreviating Supreme Court.

Neal Katyal, an attorney for the state of Hawaii, which challenged the revised ban, said the president’s comments only bolstered its case.

While the travel ban remains on hold, the administration is pressing ahead with efforts to improve screening of would-be travelers, including a review of their social media habits.

“It’s been four months since I said they needed four months to put that in place”, Sen.

Trump says the Justice Department should ask for an “expedited hearing” on the second ban and “seek much tougher version!”

The second-guessing about Trump’s Twitter strategy extended to the husband of one Trump’s senior advisers.

NY lawyer George T. Conway III says Trump’s Monday tweets taking aim at the Justice Department “may make some ppl feel better”, but won’t help win a majority in the Supreme Court.

Conway specifically pointed to this tweet when he called Trump’s actions ‘Sad’.

Conway recently withdrew from consideration for a top position at the Justice Department.

“When you’re a lawyer what you want is your client to stay silent”, he said. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for that information and the Justice Department declined to comment.

In the weeks leading up to and following Trump’s signing of his initial executive order in January, Trump himself and administration officials repeatedly insisted that the restrictions imposed by the measure did not amount to a “ban” and were “not motivated by animus toward any religion“. She later added, “I think that the President isn’t concerned with what you call it”.

The March directive narrowed the scope of the original order, which was hastily unveiled during Mr Trump’s first week in office.

The White House appealed to the Supreme Court after Trump’s executive order restricting entry to the U.S. from Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Syria was blocked by federal courts in Maryland and Hawaii.

It’s unclear when it will make that decision.