Orlando Gunman Targeted Victims at Fiamma Inc

“He was certainly singling out the individuals he shot”, Demings said, adding that most victims were shot in the head.

He walked into the business Monday morning and pointed his gun at a new, temporary employee and told her to leave, Demings said.

Apparently, Neumann shot himself before the deputies could encounter him.

Police determined that Neumann had worked at Fiamma Inc., a company that makes awnings for campers and RVs, for a number of years, but was sacked in April.

That woman had been hired after Neumann was sacked in April, so he probably did not recognize her and knew she was not a former co-worker, Deming said.

Deming said investigators were looking through any social media postings for clues. It did not appear he had a concealed weapons permit for the semi-automatic pistol used in the shooting. He shot five co-workers in different parts of the large industrial building.

In a matter of a few minutes, Neumann had killed Robert Snyder, 59, Brenda Motanez-Crespo, 44, Kevin Clark, 53, Jeffrey Roberts, 57, and Kevin Lawson, 47, at the Fiamma facility on Forsyth Road, just north of the Hanging Moss Road intersection in east Orange County.

Law officials were seeking a search warrant for Neumann’s home in the area, where he lived alone, Demings said.

Arnie Boyd, who lives in the same trailer park, said Neumann was not particularly social.

Discharged honorably from the Army in 1999, Neumann had a criminal history and was the subject of a workplace violence incident in 2014, when he allegedly battered another employee at the same business.

Three months later, the same employee again told a judge about violent encounters with Neumann saying, “Out of the blue Neumann attacks, ambushes him from behind some bushes while he calmly rode his bike home from work”. “We would speak only once in a while”.

Though Demings and other authorities have been broadly characterizing the shooting as that by a disgruntled former employee, Demings stopped short Monday afternoon of offering any specific motives for the specific victims.

Neumann had a record of minor crimes, none violent, dating back almost 20 years.

His last arrest was in 2010 for drug possession, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license. He noted that next Monday will mark a year since the worst mass shooting in modern US history, at a gay nightclub in Orlando. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub. In a statement, Gov. Rick Scott said the Orlando community has been challenged like never before in the past year.