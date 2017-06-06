It started when three men drove a van into people walking on the bridge. The men were armed with knives and then left their vehicle to stab “numerous people” in the area of nearby Borough Market, police said.

Metropolitan Police have identified the first of the seven people killed in the attack: Chrissy Archibald, a Canadian citizen on vacation in London.

There were also five people who were killed when Islamist extremist Khalid Masood drove a auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on March 22 and then stabbed a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster.

At least 10 people have been detained as part of the investigation.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday night, although they provided no evidence for their involvement or details of the attack.

The violence came less than a week before Britain’s parliamentary elections. Just yesterday an 18th suspect connected to the Manchester suicide bombing was taken into custody.

A kaleidoscope of London’s diversity turned out for a vigil Monday evening to honor the victims of the London Bridge attack: Buddist monks in saffron robes, Christian clerics in purple cassocks and Ahmadiyya Muslims in black T-shirts bearing the words “I am a Muslim: Ask me anything”.

The attacker was carrying an Irish residency card and had lived in Dublin, Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE reported Monday, citing security sources.

A friend of one of the attackers also told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the man said he was never arrested.

That fact provided a line of attack for Corbyn, who called on May to resign even as he said the best remedy was to vote her out. But she said they were “bound together by the evil ideology of Islamist extremism”. “But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change”, she said.

“We saw him many, many times around here”, said Salahudeen, a 40-year-old driving instructor.

Polls had tightened dramatically in recent weeks, eliminating an early overwhelming lead for May’s Conservative Party, although it’s unclear how the two terrorist attacks could affect the result.

The Conservatives’ lead over Labour has narrowed markedly from 20 points or more when she called the election in April to a range between one and 12 points now, although they are still widely expected to win a majority. The police suspect his wife is now in custody in Britain, it said.

She told our team that she went to Barking police station about a year to a year-and-a-half ago with photos of the men and explained her concerns.

May said she has protected police budgets and increased the number of armed officers and matched Corbyn’s finger-pointing with some of her own, saying her opponent wasn’t fit to safeguard Britain at a time of heightened threat.

Another key figure in the film is Abu Haleema, who has been subject to intensive monitoring by the security services after they discovered his close contacts with a teenager – later to become the youngest child in Britain to be convicted of a terrorism offence.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would support calls for May to quit, as she had overseen a sharp reduction in police numbers in her past job as interior minister. George Grow was the editor.

“To the sick and evil extremists who commit these ugly crimes, we will defeat you”.