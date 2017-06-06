Overwatch Currency To Become Purchasable In China With Update 1.12

With new laws come new business practices to get the most out of them – and Overwatch is no exception it seems. Because Overwatch players in China could purchase loot boxes for the game, Blizzard had to inform Chinese gamers what the odds were of getting each in-game item from those loot boxes. This change is going to be exclusive to China, so global players shouldn’t worry about currency microtransactions ruining Overwatch cosmetics. The law states that companies can not exclusively sell players virtual lottery tickets ( loot boxes) using in- game currency or real money and that actual probability of said boxes should be transparent to the players.

According to a customer service staffer’s post in the Chinese Overwatch forum, Patch 1.12 for the game will give Chinese players the option of buying in-game credits to spend on whatever emotes, icons, or character skins they want. Keep in mind that the regulation is for only the specific country. Hence, the loot boxes will unlikely be changed for other regions.

The changes are for only the store and players will still be able to earn loot boxes through the traditional means of leveling up. With “guaranteed” currency and loot boxes only as a “bonus”, the loot boxes become somewhat unregulated again, as gambling laws only prohibit the direct sale of these items.