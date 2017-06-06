P52M found in house occupied by extremists in Marawi

The Philippine Marines recovered P52.5 million in cold cash after a successful clearing operation in a house previously controlled by Maute terrorists last Monday, June 5. They have defense in position and they have a very capable group. Some are paid to “cash”, Herrera said.

First Infantry Division spokesperson Major Jo-Ar Herrera said the AFP was still checking the owner of the house where the money was recovered. The house is located in Barangay Mapandi.

As of Tuesday, June 6, the AFP said 120 members of the Maute Group and 38 government troopers were killed, while at least 20 civilians were killed in crossfire.

Of this amount, PHP52 million (USD1,052,312) was wrapped in plastic bundles while PHP200,000 (USD40,473) was stashed in envelopes. He said financial analysts will be tapped to analyze where the money came from.

The Maute group has been battling government troops since May 23 in Marawi City, reportedly to protect the “emir” or leader of ISIS in the Philippines, Isnilon Hapilon, who is believed to be in the area.

Salamat said the transfer of the weapons highlights the long-standing cooperation with the US.

President Rodrigo Duterte has already offered an additional P10 million reward for the “neutralization” of Hapilon, which is on top of the $5-million (nearly P247 million) bounty that the U.S. government had placed.

When asked on what units will get first crack on the USA donated weapons and gears, Salamat said PMC units now in Marawi City are the priority in the distribution.

“In terms of deadline, wala tayong assurance na in 3 days matatapos natin because of several factors in our executions”, he said.

“The advantage of the Maute group is mastery of terrain. Alam nila kung saan magtatago”, he said.