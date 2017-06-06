The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Saturday night’s brazen attack that started on London Bridge, then continued in the streets surrounding Borough Market.

However, the PM faced questions about her own leadership while home secretary under David Cameron.

A statement from her family said she “believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”.

“Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter”, the statement said.

He said they told him they were from either New Jersey or NY.

The president has stepped up his calls for implementing the travel ban following the weekend attacks in London. A total of 48 people – including foreign nationals from Spain, Germany, New Zealand and Australia – were hurt in the attack, and 36 of them are still being treated in hospital.

Located in the multi-ethnic area of Barking, the flat where British media reported the man lived was raided by police on Sunday and an AFP photographer saw women in headscarves being taken out – their faces covered.

Gov. -Gen. David Johnston tweeted about the attack, calling it “evil and senseless”.

Ken Chigbo, 26, who lives in the same building, described him as “really sociable” and said Abz had invited him to a barbecue just last week.

Today, the U.S. president doubled down on his criticism of Khan, whose spokesman has said he would not respond personally to Trump. The London attack, carried out by three knife-wielding men in a rented van, is apparently unconnected to the Manchester bombing. “This time will be no different”.

France’s foreign ministry says seven of its citizens were wounded, and four are in a critical condition. He referred to an interview Khan gave to BBC in which he told Londoners that they “will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”. “This is why Canada, and our allies, must be fully committed to confronting and destroying this terrorist threat”.

It is the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months, following the auto and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March, in which five people were killed, and the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago, in which 22 people were killed.

On March 22, six people died, including the attacker, and at least 50 people were injured in an attack near the Houses of Parliament.