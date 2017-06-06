Pakistani born British citizen named as one of the London attackers

London’s Metropolitan Police identified two of the three terrorists who carried out the attack on Saturday evening that killed seven and injured dozens.

London police said Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, was a British citizen born in Pakistan and Rachid Redouane had claimed both Libyan and Moroccan nationality.

Butt and Redouane were from the multi-ethnic Barking neighborhood of east London, where police raids began shortly after the attacks Saturday night.

“The investigation into this horrific attack is fast moving and complex as we piece together a fuller picture of what occurred”, the Metropolitan Police said in a news release Monday.

It is not yet known how the two men knew each other, and work is continuing to understand more about the trio, their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone.

The Islamic State militant group, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a USA -led coalition, claimed responsibility for the London Bridge attack, though it is unclear whether the attackers had links to the group.

Religious leaders prayed for London after another terrorist attack in Britain left seven dead and scores injured on the eve of the Christian holiday of Pentecost and during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“As a proud and patriotic British Muslim I say this you do not commit these disgusting acts in my name”. The three attackers, armed with knives, continued into the Borough Market area, stabbing numerous people.

He said there is also great unity and determination because “our unity and love for one another will always be stronger than hate from the extremists”.

“I am angry and furious that these three men are seeking to justify their actions by using the faith that I belong to”, Khan said. Trump tweeted Sunday. Khan had told Londoners there was no “reason to be alarmed” by an increased police presence, and said of the terrorists, “we will never let them win”.

The attackers rammed pedestrians with a van before launching frenzied stabbings in the market.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the BBC that police seized a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence from the van and in the raids.

Another 36 men and women are now in hospital, 21 of whom are in a critical condition, according to NHS England.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before Thursday’s general election. London Bridge train station also reopened.

Three other officers were hurt in the attack.

May pledged a tougher attitude to fighting homegrown extremism in a speech Sunday. “Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter”, her family said in a statement.

On March 22, five people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside Parliament.

Neighbors identified Butt from the film’s footage Monday, pointing to a scene in which he is shown participating in a provocative prayer session at Regents Park, near London’s biggest mosque helping to display a black flag covered in white Arabic lettering similar to the one used by the Islamic State group, which took responsibility for the attack.

Details of the investigation had been kept closely under wraps, in stark contrast to last month’s Manchester bombing, when photos and information from the investigation were repeatedly leaked to the U.S. media, triggering a row between the British and American governments.