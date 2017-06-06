Panicked Qatar shoppers stock up as Gulf rift bites

They’ve accused the tiny country of supporting terrorism. But a suspension of diplomatic ties as well as air and sea travel to and from Qatar is unprecedented.

The biggest diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf since the 1991 US -led war against Iraq pits several nations against Qatar, which is home to some 10,000 American troops and a major USA military base.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries traditionally account for only about 5 to 10 per cent of trading on the Qatari stock market, according to exchange data, suggesting even a total pull-out would not sink the market.

The UAE had always been angered by Qatar’s support for Islamists in the Gulf and in Libya, and Saudi Arabia and Egypt view the Muslim Brotherhood as a threat. And lo and behold, Qatar doesn’t behave in that way, and it annoys the hell out of the Saudis.

Monday’s announcement came less than a month after US President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia to cement ties with Riyadh and called for a united front among Muslim countries against extremism.

Qatar, home to the Al Jazeera news network, also plays a role in negotiating with groups that many governments keep distance from.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar for eight months in 2014 over Doha’s alleged support of Islamist groups, but that had minimal market or economic impact because it did not involve a ban on transport links.

“While we would not want to read too much into this in terms of looming trouble for OPEC, the fact that Qatar’s stance towards Iran is a key element in this issue does make for a potentially more complicated setup at future meetings should the issue not have been resolved in due time”, JBC Energy analysts said in a note.

Hill: And I understand that shut down really cuts off a large part of Qatar’s food supplies. It is to be seen whether Saudi Arabia has overplayed its hand. Petronet LNG, India’s biggest gas importer, buys 8.5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar under a long-term contract.

Henderson: Well, the principal impact on the US would be if there’s any impact in the oil price.

“You have a shift in the balance of power in the Gulf now because of the new presidency: Trump is strongly opposed to political Islam and Iran”, said Jean-Marc Rickli, head of global risk and resilience at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

Doha. With oil prices already escalating in the Gulf as a result of the tension, India would, like the rest of the world, face price pressures.