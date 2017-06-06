Panthers CB Bradberry breaks wrist in OTAs

Further examination revealed that cornerback James Bradberry fractured his left wrist during Monday’s OTA practice, but there’s hope he could still participate in next week’s minicamp. “We took him over to Dr”.

Bradberry sustained the injury after contact with linebacker Luke Kuechly as he dived for a pass. He’ll be in the cast for six weeks. This is good news, because Bradberry is only a second year player and the Carolina Panthers will be counting on him to start at CB1 this season.

The best news coming out of this story is that Bradberry is not expected to miss any part of training camp come August. Bradberry intercepted two passes, broke up 10 more and made 59 tackles after being selected by the Panthers in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Carolina’s coaching staff may choose to play it safe with Bradberry, giving cornerbacks Daryl Worley, Zack Sanchez, and veteran Captain Munnerlyn plenty of first-team snaps during next week’s mandatory minicamp.