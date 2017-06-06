Panthers coach says Cam Newton to begin throwing next week

Newton has not thrown since undergoing surgery to fix a partially torn rotator cuff on his right shoulder in late March.

“He’s had a good rehab program, going very nicely”, Rivera said.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera is not sure if OT Michael Oher will attend minicamp next week. But Rivera said Tuesday that the plan, barring a setback, has been to let Newton throw some on the side during the June 13-15 minicamp. Vermillion estimated that Newton could begin a throwing regimen 12 weeks after surgery and start throwing with the team after 16 weeks, so he’s on track with the team’s timeline. “I’m excited about what he’s doing”. He played in each of the team’s remaining three games and underwent offseason MRI exams to monitor his progress before deciding on surgery. After four weeks of that, Newton would then graduate to throwing with his teammates on the field, before eyeing a return for training camp in July. “We’re not putting him ahead of schedule”.

The Panthers hoped rest and rehab would allow Newton’s shoulder to heal. “He’s doing all the band-work, all the stretching, all the rehab he’s supposed to”.

“Even though he’s not involved, he brings some energy to us, ” Rivera said.