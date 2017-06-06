Passenger Attacked by Emotional Support Dog on Delta Flight

As the Atlanta-area Fox 5 News reports, the man appeared to have been “badly injured”.

Delta Air Lines has confirmed that a passenger flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was bitten by an emotional support dog just before his flight to San Diego was scheduled to depart Saturday.

According to Fox News, the passenger’s injuries were so severe that he was removed from the flight for immediate medical attention.

“The gentleman’s face was completely bloody, blood in his eyes, cheeks, nose, his mouth, his shirt was covered in blood”, one passenger told Fox 5 News. A passenger told Fox 5 Atlanta that the dog was possibly a lab mix weighing around 50 pounds, while another passenger explained that the victim was in the window seat, while the dog’s owner was in the middle seat with the dog on his lap. She said the flight crew reacted immediately and paramedics boarded the plane to render medical attention.

The incident occurred prior to takeoff at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and the victim, dog, and owner all were removed from the flight.

Delta claims the dog was put on another flight, where it was required to fly in a kennel.

The incident highlights what appears to be a growing trend that has bred some skepticism.

Flight attendants, including Atlanta-based Jen Williams, said they have noticed a significant increase in support animals recently and fear that some passengers may be dishonest about the animal’s status so they can have the animal with them when they fly.

While it’s not clear which travelers are flouting the rules, Williams believes there are more than a few bad apples.

The United States allows passengers to take animals on board a flight at no extra cost, but only if they can not function without the animal’s support.