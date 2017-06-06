Pathetic excuse: Trump criticises London’s 1st Muslim mayor again over attacks

US President Donald Trump again attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan in a tweet yesterday.

Khan, who became London’s first Muslim mayor previous year and has become known for making weird remarks about terrorism, told Londoners that there was nothing to be alarmed about as the city ramps up its police presence in the wake of the attack. “[Mainsteam media] is working hard to sell it!” the commander-in-chief tweeted at 9:49 a.m.

Khan’s office responded to Trump’s Sunday tweet by saying the mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet”.

US lawmakers from both political parties criticized Trump for raising the travel ban and assailing Khan.

He also took aim at London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s measured response to the attack in which a van mowed down pedestrians on the London Bridge late Saturday and then the terrorists stabbed people in a nearby market.

“Just like terrorists are constantly evolving and finding new ways to disrupt us, harm us, attack us, the police and experts and all of us are finding new ways to keep us safe”, Khan said in a Sunday statement.

In a Sunday tweet, Trump mischaracterized Khan’s remarks by suggesting the mayor had said there was “no reason to be alarmed” about the attack itself.

The US Conference of Mayors, representing more than 1400 American cities, backed Mr Khan.

The hostility between Trump and Khan began in the midst of the 2016 US presidential race, when, in May, Khan pummeled Trump for his statements about Muslims, calling Trump’s view of Islam “ignorant”.

“I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”, May told reporters after a general election campaign speech.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the U.S. in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for”, Khan responded.

Khan’s aides accuse Trump of taking his comments out of context.

In March, after an attack by an Islamic militant that left five people dead in Westminster, central London, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. issued a tweet that criticised Khan.

London authorities were in the early phase of responding to reports of attacks on London Bridge and other areas of the city when Trump weighed in on Twitter. You are the best of us.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan invited Londoners and visitors to come together at City Hall, which is less than a mile away from the epicentre of where the attacks occurred.

Alongside the support for Trump coming from Mark’s account, he also went on to retweet a tweet from the ex-Mayor of London Boris Johnson. “I’m appalled and furious that these cowardly terrorists would deliberately target innocent Londoners”, he said. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety”, Trump wrote.

Warner said Trump has had more than 90 days to review the procedures for admitting people from certain countries.