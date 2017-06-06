Patrick Stewart always knew Huddersfield Town would make it

It is the first time in their history that they will be competing in the Premier League.

Reading manager Jaap Stam says that losing the playoff final on penalties to Huddersfield Town is “hard”.

Premier League football could lure some of the bigger names to Huddersfield Town now however, but who these recruits will be we shall have to wait and see.

But Liam Moore blasted his spot kick over the bar and Danny Ward saved from Jordan Obita before Christoper Schindler stroked home the decisive kick.

“What’s important for me is the players took their responsibility and knew what they needed to do”, the Dutchman said. “I didn’t want to talk about it until the season was over”.

“I’m so happy and so proud of my players, the whole town and every employee of the club”, Wagner said.

The 45-year-old Wagner, a former US international, arrived at the northern English club in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund, where he was reserve-team coach, and only just managed to keep Huddersfield in the second tier.

Stam’s achievement of guiding unfancied Reading to third in the Championship and the play-off final, in his first season as a manager, will not have gone unnoticed by some top-flight clubs.

“The financial prize for Huddersfield and Brighton becomes at least £290m if the promoted club survives the first season in the Premier League. So, by the way, Ian Holloway, all the best for next season”, said Wagner.

“I’m so pleased with my players, my group and the whole town, and for the chairman (Dean Hoyle) who backed almost all my ideas”.

“A lot of the pundits wrote us off before the season”, Wagner told Sky Sports.

In extra-time, the two tired sides battled hard and at the death, Nakhi Wells had a very good chance to seal it for Huddersfield, only to fire wide when he really should have done better.

“There’s no blame to nobody, everybody is working hard”.

“Nobody is comfortable taking a penalty in this pressure, but you have to believe”.

Town centre roads were closed hours in advance of the open-top bus parade as supporters lined the streets to salute their heroes, with an estimated 17,000 packed into St George’s Square and Hoyle said he was in “dreamland”.