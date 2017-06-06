Paula Abdul not interested in judging American Idol reboot

Would you like Paula Abdul to get involved in American Idol’s reboot?

“I don’t think I’d do the judging thing anymore” Abdul told ET.

And the “Dark Horse” hitmaker is “proud” of her pay deal for the show, as her whopping cheque – which is reported to be a staggering $25 million – will mean she earns more than “any guy” who has been on the show. However, Abdul clarified that she never receive such a hefty amount when she was on “American Idol” for several seasons.

“I suppose I probably felt it more for America’s Got Talent than American Idol because it’s a much more hard show to make”.

About returning to the judge panel, Randy stated that producers asked him to host instead, taking the spot of his close friend Ryan Seacrest. Oh man. It’s gonna work man. Longtime fans of the show, meanwhile, are wondering if the original host and judges will be returning to the series, particularly the always memorable Simon Cowell. While speaking with Deadline, the “America’s Got Talent” producer said that he doesn’t think he will ever be back on “Idol“.

I don’t really have any involvement in that show, other than my time spent on it, which is a good memory. I got paid, pretty much, more than any guy that’s been on the show. Originally, NBC tried to score rights to the reality TV competition, but it didn’t happen due to potential conflict of interest.

Paula has been keeping busy since her departure from American Idol, touring her music and getting involved with other shows such as the US version of The X Factor, and while she enjoyed her time on the programme she doesn’t think she’ll step back into her Idol judging shoes if she were invited to return. Pictured: Abdul at the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 22, 2015.