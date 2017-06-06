Pekka Rinne makes save of the year candidate in Game 4

Well, it was bound to happen eventually.

Pittsburgh is a woeful 1 for 13 on the power play in the series, with just four total shots on goal. These saves could serve as a turning point in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Why did it go this way? The defense was involved, the forecheck was relentless and the chances were finding the back of the net. That’s how things changed. They feel the puck and we haven’t had the success that we would like here in this early part of the series.

It may be the most overused cliche in sports, but for Nashville coach Peter Laviolette it definitely rings true in the Stanley Cup Final series against the high-scoring Pittsburgh Penguins: “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships”. Rinne has his swagger back and the Penguins should be afraid.

The Penguins, meanwhile, stirred together an ugly mix of ineffective entries, too much passing and clumsy puck management.

“They just skate themselves out of trouble”, Crosby said. Things went completely downhill after that. For the series, the Preds are now 4-10 with on their Power Play chances. Faced with the Predators’ aggressive defense, they’re unable to get it past the blue line without having the puck checked away. It looked like a flashback to how the Ottawa Senators frustrated the Penguins.

Who would have believed the shaky goalie would be Matt Murray or that Pekka Rinne would be spectacular between the pipes?

The Predators needed this one.

Despite being a team that has been heavily outplayed in a number of games this season, the Penguins continue to win by being incredibly opportunistic as seen by their shooting percentage.

Nashville is 4 of 9 on the power play, while Pittsburgh is 0 for 13.

This hurts the Penguins beyond not allowing them to set up any kind of sustained offensive pressure during the man advantage.

As for Subban, Crosby made it seem as though he didn’t even know he was playing, which seemed like a worse chirp than anything said about his breath. The Pens were 0-for-3 with one shot on goal in a 5-1 loss in Game 3 on Saturday. Nut that is getting ahead of ourselves… you eat the elephant one bite at a time.

Rookie Frederick Gaudreau sure is doing his best to earn his own locker with the Nashville Predators with a Stanley Cup Final debut for the ages. Game 5 is Thursday in Pittsburgh. “Just play the game”.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm said the challenge of defending Crosby (seven goals, 23 postseason points) and Malkin (nine goals and a playoff-leading 26 points) is hard but it’s nothing new for the Predators, who faced Chicago’s Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the first round, St. Louis’ Vladimir Tarasenko in the second round, and Ducks forwards Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry in the Western Conference final. They also lost Games 5 and 6 against Washington. But as one Pittsburgh journalist discovered, the scalpers on the street weren’t interested in casual discussion about the prices.

The 27-year-old Swiss Josi helped stake the Predators to a 3-1 lead at the end of the second period after Pittsburgh had opened the scoring in the first period at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. When their two main scorers were shut down, Pittsburgh couldn’t figure out what to do.

Malkin didn’t even have that. First, he stopped Phil Kessel’s wrister from the right circle.

The other main problem was their goaltending, with five goals scored in a matter of minutes… something wasn’t working.

Game two saw a more equal game in terms of play on the ice. It’s worth a try. This time, the Predators goaltender was ready. But if they pulled out the victory, the momentum would begin to sway back in their favor. If they can keep it up they’ll give Pittsburgh a run for it, but the Penguins won’t give up easily.