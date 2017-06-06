Pekka Rinne stunned the Penguins with a jaw-dropping series of saves

In Game 3, the Penguins tallied four attempted shots on their first power play; meanwhile, the Predators attempted three.

It seems all the Nashville Predators needed was a little bit of hometown love, as the Preds finally scored a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins when the 2017 Stanley Cup finals headed to the Bridgestone Arena in handsome Nashville, Tennessee. His second was the game-winner in Saturday’s 5-1 triumph over the Pittsburgh Penguins and made him the team leader in this series.

Of course, based on the Nashville Predators’ 4-1 win against the Penguins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday in Nashville, there was only one goalie now worthy of the award. Nashville started slow, allowed the first goal of the game, but after that, Pekke Rinne shut the Penguins down for the night. He got the Penguins on the scoreboard late in the first, converting on a breakaway to even the score at 1 after banking the puck off of the right post and by Rinne. Craig Smith converted a turnover at center ice into a breakaway goal at 4:54 of the third period for a 4-1 lead. The second goal, he almost made a sprawling save, and at first the referee thought he did.

Gaudreau’s goal came on a wraparound, but the horn sounded a little later because of video review. After Predators defenceman Yannick Weber kept a clearing attempt inside the Pittsburgh zone, Jarnkrok passed the puck to Austin Watson and then charged towards the net and banged in the rebound to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Forsberg sealed the win with an empty-netter with 3:23 left.

“I have puck like one second, they jump to me”, Malkin said.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still leading the Stanley Cup Final, no thanks to their scuffling power play.

“Their first two goals in the second there, I thought our push-back was really good”.

Charles Barkley has taken advantage of a day off in the NBA Finals and accepted NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s invitation to come watch the Stanley Cup Final in person.

Despite his off night, Laviolette said he didn’t think twice about starting Finland’s Rinne in game three. Center Nick Bonino, who missed Game 3 as the result of blocking a shot by Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban in Game 2, left the arena with a walking boot on his left foot and using crutches. The centre practised Monday and coach Mike Sullivan listed him as a game-time decision. The real reason the Predators were able to take hold of the game is due to their goaltender. Pekka Rinne returned to the otherworldly goalie we have seen for Nashville’s Stanley Cup Finals run. On the play, centre Mike Fisher – celebrating his 37th birthday – made a diving one-handed pass to Arvidsson, who slipped behind the Penguins defence and buried a shot on a breakaway past Murray on the glove side, where the Predators have been aiming a lot lately. Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel did it in the first two games of this series and Roy Conacher did it for Boston in Games 3, 4 and 5 against Toronto in 1939.

The Penguins, arguably playing their best game of the series on Saturday night, were not merely defeated, but crushed by the Predators. The puck just crossed the goal line under the outstretched sick of Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray before he shoved it away. The Predators responded with a complete game at both ends of the ice in a 5-1 victory Saturday night.

Forwards Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin led Pittsburgh forwards in power play time in Game 3 with 4 minutes and 3:46, respectively.

Going into the second period, the Preds and the Pens were tied 1-1. “We just got to hit the net”.

In an interview with Nashville radio he explained how he smuggled the dead fish into Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins look as if they’re tired and running on fumes after two runs deep into the National Hockey League playoffs.