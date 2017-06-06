Ahead of Trump’s announcement Thursday, other top CEOs in the US urged the president not to withdraw the USA from the Paris agreement, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Exxon CEO Darren Woods.

With this move, the U.S.is now just one of three nations not included in the agreement.

At his White House withdrawal announcement, Trump complained that the global agreement, signed by 197 countries during the previous Obama administration, was “unfair” to American workers that imposed “draconian” restrictions on the U.S. sovereignty and domestic economic activities.

“The withdrawal of the United States from the Paris accord indicates the government’s lack of responsibility regarding the global community and it will increasingly isolate them”, foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said, according to the IRNA news agency.

Announcing his decision to withdraw from the Paris deal, Trump had alleged that India and China have been left accountable in the agreement.

Russian Federation on 3 June reported that former EU Parliament President Martin Schulz has pledged to respond to Donald Trump’s pullout by refusing to engage in transatlantic trade talks.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is charged with executing Trump’s effort to expand drilling on federal land, told CNN he does not believe climate change is a hoax, but could not speak for the president.

The announcement drew sharp reactions from world leaders who criticized President Trump, while they affirmed their commitment to protecting the planet. Within the US, the announcement saw protests amidst questions about President Trump’s views on climate change. Concerns about Trump’s views on global warming and climate change have been cause for concern ever since his election given that he has refused to acknowledge the phenomenon in the past.

Protests against President Trump’s decision to pull the USA out of Paris accord. It’s who we are. What this means for the Carolinas, the environment, business and America’s position as a leader.