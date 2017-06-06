Penalty rate cuts to be phased in gradually, Fair Work rules

Full Sunday penalty rate cuts (to be implemented by 2020) Retail permanent: 200% to 150% Retail casual: 200% to 175% Hospitality permanent: 175% to 150% Hospitality casual: No change Fast-food permanent: 150% to 125% Fast-food casual: 175% to 150% Pharmacy permanent: 200% to 150% Pharmacy casual: 200% to 175%.

The Australian Retailers Association welcomed the decision yesterday, but executive director Russell Zimmerman said retailers would be disappointed by the excessive length of the transitional arrangements.

The commission rejected claims from unions that the penalty rate cut was unfair, saying it had to show fairness towards workers and business owners.

Moreover, public holiday penalty rates will fall by 25% from July 1 for fast food, hospitality, restaurant, retail and pharmacy workers.

“This is a pay cut that workers can’t afford and don’t deserve”.

From July 1, Sunday penalty rates will be cut by 5 percentage points across the four sectors for full- and part-time workers, bringing penalty rates to 145 per cent for fast food; 195 per cent for pharmacy and retail; and 170 per cent for hospitality.

However, it also played down suggestions from employers about the number of extra staff that might be given work by the move, saying the reduction in penalty rates would deliver “muted” benefits to the jobs market.

“Hotels will now be able to make long term decisions about the future operation of outlets on Sundays”, said Ferguson.

A shorter transition to reduced penalty rates would have been a “welcome relief”, she said, as it would have allowed retailers to focus on improving customer service by having “more employees on the floor”.

In a press conference, Australian Council of Trades Unions secretary Sally McManus described the cuts as “devastating” and a loss for the lowest earners in the Australian economy.

The FWC acknowledged the sudden nature of these cuts, with less than a month before they start to take place.

Labor leader Bill Shorten has called the decision “appalling”.

“Ken O’Dowd has the opportunity to cross the floor in Parliament next week and support Labor’s bill to protect weekend penalty rates”, Sen Ketter said. “It doesn’t matter if the cuts are phased in over two or three years, the damage is the same – people will be losing real money”.

“The system has completely failed the hundreds of thousands of Australians who give up their time with their loved ones to work on weekends and public holidays”, Ms Schofield said.

“It is essential that penalty rates continue to be set independently by the Commission, free of political interference”, the BCA said in a statement.

“They’re looking at offsetting it in the first year and [if] you look at the cuts in the following years they’re much bigger, especially in some of the industries, which is a 15 per cent pay cut in the out years”, she said.