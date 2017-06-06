Penguins Vs. Predators Live Stream

It was rather definitive, and what has to concern the Penguins is how Nashville can play an aggressive game and take penalties (even some bad ones) without suffering. Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel continues to pay dividends with a league-best 13 goals in the playoffs and four in the series, with the first statistic putting him within one of tying a single-year NHL rookie record (Minnesota’s Dino Ciccarelli in 1981) while the latter has him one shy of the rookie mark for the Stanley Cup Final (Boston’s Roy Conacher in 1939, Brad Marchand in 2011). By comparison, Colton Sissons played 17:36 for Nashville. Sullivan did see chances for both to throw the puck at the net. “They don’t spend a lot of time in their end”. Rebounds. Shots on goal create chaos and the Penguins live for chaos.

“We would like them to put more pucks on the net”, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. What we try to do with them is just try to get them to think in terms of having that shot-first mindset.

“As players, we come on the ice and we are so proud to be able to wear this jersey and play in front of you guys”, the top-line center said Monday. The closer the puck is to the net, the more likely they are to score. Now, it’s Matt Murray’s turn. It will return to Smashville for Game 6 and if needed Game 7 on June 14 in the Penguins back yard.

Both teams have now held serve on home ice.

Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators lock horns in the Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight. If they keep it up they won’t have any problems. That’s not their main concern now, but it’s in the back of their minds. But they play very well.

For Pittsburgh, it’s not as bad as it seems.

Check out the action on Monday night. Nut that is getting ahead of ourselves… you eat the elephant one bite at a time.

The Penguins went 0-3 with the man advantage in losing Game 3 in Nashville, 5-1. It can happen, and Pittsburgh can afford to lose one.

Game 4 has taught us two things about the city of Nashville. Matt Murray plays an incredible game with 42 saves.

He took a slap shot from Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban off the inside of his left foot and ankle in Game 2. Over the last 11 seasons, since the 2005 lockout, teams with home ice advantage in the Cup have won six times, losing five.

Hard to say what was more impressive about Nashville’s performance in Game 3: Was it the way Pekka Rinne shut the door after giving up a not so good goal early in the game? When their two main scorers were shut down, Pittsburgh couldn’t figure out what to do.

Malkin spoke with more urgency.

Jarnkrok’s goal stood after the Penguins challenged that goaltender interference should have negated the score. “Still, we need to change something”.

– Tickets for the Arena watch party go on sale this morning and all proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation.

The drama continued into the second period, when action was stopped 4:20 into the middle stanza.

On the plaza in front of the rink, the tailgate party featured an opportunity to grab a sledgehammer and smash a vehicle decked out in Pittsburgh Penguins colours.