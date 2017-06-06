Pepe confirms Madrid exit and reveals interest from Premier League clubs

After 10 years in the Spanish capital, Portuguese worldwide Pepe is about to say farewell to Real Madrid.

PEPE has agreed a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free in a two-year deal that will take him past his 36th birthday.

Pepe has won three Champions League titles, two Ligas, two Copas del Rey, two FIFA Club World Cups and two Spanish Supercups with Real Madrid, completing a very successful career.

Pepe has been a loyal servant to the club over the years but he failed to land a contract extension this season.

‘One stage is over and, from now on, another one will start’. However, he spent nearly a decade at the club and won nearly everything he could with the La Liga giants including three Champions League titles and three domestic league titles.

The tactician made it clear to the 34-year-old that he will be an important fixture in his plans for next season, and a meeting between agent Jorge Mendes and the French giants on Saturday looks to have secured a move to the Ligue 1 side.

But Pepe has plenty of questions over his exit, saying: “I don’t want to blame anyone”.

Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid enjoyed a spectacular campaign that included winning La Liga and the Champions League. “Most of my things are in Portugal and I just have my house in Madrid”.

There was also an offer from a Chinese club on the table.