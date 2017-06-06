Philippines halts workers’ deployment to Qatar

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain broke diplomatic relations with Qatar over its alleged terrorism links.

In a statement, Malacañang said the decision of some Arab nations to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar “may have some ripple effects over our overseas Filipino workers”.

The Philippine government said that Qatar is home to some 220,000 Filipino workers.

Qatar denied the allegation.

He has also augmented the manpower of POLOs in Qatar and other countries in the Middle East to address the concerns of Filipino workers.

It, however, stressed that the measure is not necessary for now since its Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Qatar has yet to monitor any threat to OFWs in the oil-rich state.

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the countries’ decision to withdraw ties would not affect its citizens.

“Concerned government agencies are looking at the matter and will extend assistance and other support for OFWs who may be affected by such action”, Ernesto Abella told a media briefing.

More than 2 million people from the Philippines are working in the Middle East as domestic helpers, construction workers, engineers and nurses, with Qatar hosting 250,000 and Saudi Arabia hosting nearly a million.

“We take it seriously. We live in an interconnected world so ang rivalries at friendship ng mga bansa may epekto sa atin [the rivalries and friendship of countries have an effect on us]”, the DFA chief added.

The Philippines has suspended the deployment of workers to Qatar as the government assesses the situation in that country, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced Tuesday, June 6.

In fact, Say said they expect to send more OFWs to Qatar, where they remain in demand, in the coming months.

“We also need to consider the Filipinos working for Qatari-owned companies in the Philippines and elsewhere such as Qatar Airways, which is the second biggest air carrier in the Gulf region. A prolonged diplomatic crisis would not be favorable to the profitability of these companies”, she said.

Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello said the ban would be in place until the government has completed its assessment.