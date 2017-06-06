Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) EPS Estimated At $

Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. On Thursday, June 16 the stock rating was initiated by Longbow with “Neutral”. As per Monday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of PIR in report on Tuesday, November 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://sportsperspectives.com/2017/06/04/123301-shares-in-pier-1-imports-inc-pir-acquired-by-wbi-investments-inc-updated.html. The Company’s activities consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. On Thursday, December 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Johnson Rice to “Accumulate”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, September 8. This increase is typical for the uptrend and shows the considerable optimism among investors. Its up 0.24, from 0.69 in 2016Q3. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Analysts are also projecting an Average Revenue Estimate for Pier 1 Imports, Inc.as $420990 in the Current Quarter. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01.

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank AG from $6.25 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 230,574 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 78,928 shares. 38,936 are held by Ngam Advsr Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.01% or 3.88M shares in its portfolio. Pier 1 Imports Inc’s Wall Street analysts see -114.71 % negative EPS growth, taking into account the $0.34 EPS reproted in the previous quarter, About 404,603 shares traded.

A look at some of the inputs to technical analysis model shows how Pier 1 Imports, Inc. current price compares to its recent moving averages. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Pier 1 Imports, Inc.is now trading -12.30% below its 20-day and -17.56% versus the 200-day simple moving averages while -21.67% compared with its 50-day simple moving average. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 77,000 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR). Tudor Et Al invested in 0.01% or 39,000 shares. The stock of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) earned “Hold” rating by Johnson Rice on Thursday, December 17.

Whereas they predicted High and Low Earnings Estimate as $-0.03 and $-0.07 respectively. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Therefore 67% are positive. PIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a "reduce" rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Jefferies upgraded the shares of TCAP in report on Tuesday, May 10 to "Buy" rating. The stock of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) has "Peer Perform" rating given on Thursday, June 23 by Wolfe Research. Hbk Invs Lp stated it has 10,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,014 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated owns 235,379 shares.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 554.6% in the fourth quarter.

For a total return analysis, there is the 8.10% return on equity and the 11.10% return on assets to consider.

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.74. The Firm is a specialty finance firm that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States.