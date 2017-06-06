Piers Morgan apologies to Ariana Grande for misjudging her

Grande performed throughout the show, singing her hits from “Side to Side” to “Break Free”. “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”‘ And she would say, ‘Grandpa, I don’t know if that would work on a pop album.’ And he said, ‘I promise you, it’s gonna be a big hit.

Grande wore a white sweatshirt with “One Love Manchester” written on it. When Grande performed with the Parrs Wood High School Choir and one of the young choir members began to cry onstage, she was simply reflecting what many in the audience were already doing; during Grande’s 10 songs, she was visibly holding back tears.

Grande thanked those in attendance. This night is the kind of thing the world really needs right now’.

He said: “Throughout the day we have stood united, welcomed visitors from across the country and paid tribute to those who tragically lost their lives in the attack at Manchester Arena”.

Rachel Jea, 32, said she was at Grande’s previous Manchester concert and felt it was important to attend Sunday’s show to regain trust after the bombing.

Presumably watching the show on his television, the 52-year-old did a shout out to one of the night’s performers Justin Bieber as well.

“What an unbelievable thing we’re doing tonight, would you agree”, Bieber said. “God bless you all”. We need to love each other. Elsewhere, kids busted out dance routines as Ed Sheeran’s music played over the P.A. Despite the weight of another domestic attack just hours before in London hanging in people’s minds, the atmosphere was buoyant. It’s been jointly set up by Manchester’s City Council and the British Red Cross.

“We had a totally different show planned than we had in rehearsal yesterday. I’m so sorry for all of your loss and all the pain that you’ve gone through”, he said.

Mrs Coleman said: ‘I’m a bit nervous but there was no chance we weren’t coming, especially in light of what happened last night.

A star-studded lineup including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Marcus Mumford and Take That is scheduled to perform.

Pharrell Williams praised the people of Manchester for their resilience.

“I don’t see, hear or smell any fear here this evening”. “All we feel here tonight is love and positivity”.

Tickets to the show sold out in six minutes as thousands of fans tried to get their hands on one.

Grande hugged the students, some of whom were at her May 22 concert when a suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded several others.

In a previous post, Usher posted an emotional video to tell Manchester his heart was with them.

Officials tightened security for Sunday’s concert.

The superstar brought each a sunflower and a teddy bear, according to Lauren Thorpe, whose 8-year-old daughter, Lily, suffered a shrapnel wound in her back as a result of the bombing.