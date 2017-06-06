Piers Morgan apologises to Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande will return to the stage Sunday in Manchester, England, for a concert to raise money for victims of a suicide bombing that struck at the end of her last show almost two weeks ago.

Grande was joined by Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Coldplay, Niall Horan and the Black Eyed Peas at the concert.

The “Malibu” hitmaker was thrilled to join her friend Ariana Grande at the concert on Sunday (04.06.17) to raise money for the victims of an terrible terror attack following an Ariana concert in the north England city only a few weeks ago.

Held on Sunday evening, Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester raised millions for the ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, ‘ created to help victims and their families.

Many in the crowd were in tears as Grande sang with a choir from Parrs Wood High School.

All proceeds from the global distribution of TV rights will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross. “She said Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits”.

“Tonight has been filled with love and fun and bright energy, so thank you for that”. Before the show, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun released a statement vowing that the show would go on.

It wasn’t just the fans who got into the spirit of the show.

Olivia, 15, had been watching Ariana in concert at the Manchester Arena before being caught up in the attack.

Robbie Williams also performed, changing some of his lyrics of “Strong” to honor the Manchester victims.

She wore a white jumper emblazoned with the slogan “One Love Manchester” as she performed.

One day before Ariana’s benefit concert, terrorists killed several people in an attack on London Bridge.

“Manchester we’re strong. we’re still singing our song”, he sang with a packed audience.

“Stand united with Manchester: download Ariana’s ‘One Last Time” and watch the concert live on Sunday on Apple Music.