Piers Morgan Apologizes To Ariana Grande

US pop singer Ariana Grande headlined a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday that was both joyful and mournful, in aid of victims of the bombing that rocked the city last month, as security fears ran high after attackers in London killed seven people.

Those who were at Grande’s May 22 concert when the suicide bombing took place were offered free tickets; the remainder went on sale for $52.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

The 23-year-old was joined on staged by several stars including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber. But tonight she’s putting on a fabulous show” before adding “I’ll say this too about @ArianaGrande – she has a cracking voice.

The iconic tune was her grandfather Frank’s favourite, and before he passed away in 2014 he lobbied the singer to include it on one of her albums.

“I’m not going to let go of hope”. We love you so much, ‘ before she started to cry and covered her face with her hands. During the performance, Grande talked about one of her fans who was murdered in the terror attack, 15-year-old Olivia Campbell-Hardy.

The show also saw performances from Take That and Robbie Williams, who led a crowd singalong to his hit Strong, with the lyrics changed to “Manchester, we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re still singing our songs”. It also came less than 24 hours after a terrorist attack in London left seven people dead and dozens injured.

The concert aired around the world, streamed live on YouTube, and broadcast on BBC One.

But Grande saved the most emotional moment for last when she did a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow“, in which she sang through tears.

