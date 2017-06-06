‘Pittsburgh Not Paris’ rally held Saturday outside of White House

“In following through on his promise, President Trump is supporting America’s uncompromising values, saving coal jobs, and promoting low-priced, reliable electricity for Americans and the rest of the world“, said Robert Murray, controlling owner of Murray Energy.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said, “President Trump has reiterated his commitment to protecting middle class families across the country and workers throughout coal country from higher energy prices and potential job loss”, in a Thursday statement on the withdrawal.

When the Bill Clinton/Al Gore White House (yes, that Al Gore) first contemplated ratifying Kyoto, the U.S. Senate voted 95 to 0 – all Democrats, all Republicans – that it would refuse to ratify the treaty unless it made the same demands of China and the developing world that it did of the United States.

China, the world’s biggest polluter, vowed to battle climate change. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”.

Pruitt, asked if he himself believed climate change is occurring, said he has indicated that “human activity contributes to it in some manner”.

“If the US has to withdraw, it’s better to withdraw completely than be a negative influence”, he said.

Current policies in the us, even without the power plant regulations proposed by the Obama administration, are adequate to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to about 16 percent below 2005 levels by 2020. “We will symbolically sign on and take actions necessary so that America meets its obligations under the Paris Accord, despite actions of this Administration”. While we don’t necessarily disagree on “America First, ‘ it can not be ‘America Only” – pitting environmental protection against economic growth, which is a false choice.

Cleveland Clinic Chief Executive Toby Cosgrove will also remain on the council, a spokeswoman said. The company said in a statement on Friday that while it is “disappointed with the announcement, we hope there is a way for the accord to move forward with the U.S.at the table”.

Given how fragile and unambitious the Paris Accord is, why bother to withdraw?

Elon Musk of SpaceX (at left) and Wendell Weeks of Corning at President Trump’s meeting with business leaders in January.

Pruitt – who advised Trump to withdraw from the Paris accord – insisted that his discussions with the president focused on whether or not the accord was good for the United States, and that Trump’s personal views on the subject had not come up.

Trump administration officials pushed back against company criticisms in television interviews on Friday. They are already a leader in solar panel production. “We’re going to need more manufacturing in the United States just to deal with domestic consumption”. “And also outraged. It is a total abdication of leadership and it is also backwards looking … on one of the most important issues facing our generation”.

“The outlook for US energy production will be determined far more by market conditions, like the price of oil and gas, than by scrapping the Obama-era environmental regulations”, Bordoff said. “We will be environmentally friendly, but we’re not going to put our businesses out of work, we’re not going to lose our jobs”.

Trump created the business advisory group in December before taking office to assist him in making policy decisions.

May’s office says she spoke to President Donald Trump after his announcement and “expressed her disappointment with the decision”.