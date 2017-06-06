Police find suspected Molotov cocktails in London attack van

Football fan Butt, who worked at KFC and Transport for London, wore an Arsenal shirt under his fake suicide belt as he and two friends crashed their van into crowds on London Bridge before slashing at people with large knives murdering seven people and leaving 48 injured on Saturday night.

More people were detained in east London early Monday in connection with the attack.

Mohammed Shafiq, who leads anti-extremism organisation the Ramadhan Foundation, said he knew of Butt and was “not shocked he would do such a thing”.

An Irish security source described the murderer as having “extensive immigration history related to the UK”.

An Australian woman, a Spanish national, and two French men are among the missing, according to reports.

Some of the people injured in the attacks have been released from hospitals; as of yesterday, others were still reported in critical condition. Meanwhile, Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence had been seized from the attackers’ van as well as during the police raids.

We have had to close police stations, sell police buildings and we've lost thousands of police staff

She saw police helicopters, boats and cars speed pass her toward the London Bridge and Borough Market.

Seven people have been confirmed dead by police but only one of the victims has been identified so far, Canadian woman Chrissy Archibald who moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

“We’re en route to London, my sister Christine Delcros and her boyfriend Xavier Thomas have been victims of the #attack #London #londonattack on the #londonbridge”, Christine’s sister Nathalie Cros Brohan posted on Facebook in French. She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

“Please honor her by making your community a better place”.

But London Mayor Sadiq Khan said cuts have been draconian.

One of the men believed to have carried out a deadly weekend attack in central London was a known radical Islamist who was filmed unfurling a black flag resembling the one used by the Islamic State group and raised the suspicion of a neighbor after allegedly trying to lure local youngsters to join his jihadist campaign.

The two attackers’ pictures were released by police and inquiries were ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice.

The war of words was the latest episode in a long simmering conflict between Trump and Khan, a Muslim who was elected as London’s mayor in May 2016.

“You will not win”, Khan said. Others had no chance to react.

Although there has been widespread praise for the professionalism and courage of the armed officers who shot and killed the assailants within eight minutes of being called Saturday night, the country’s broader antiterrorism strategy was questioned.

Today was the first day of an increased armed police presence in Cambridge following the terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

Diana Krecsy, CEO of the Calgary Homeless Foundation, said the message from Archibald’s grieving family was powerful and she hopes it fosters understanding around homelessness and inspires people to help.

“London stands in defiance against this cowardly attack on our city, our people, our values and our way of life”, he said adding, “as Mayor of London, I want to send a clear message to the sick and evil extremists who commit these ugly crimes”.