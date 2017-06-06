Police ID 2 attackers in deadly London terrorist strike

“Our work necessarily involves making hard judgements about how to prioritise the resources available to us at a time when the United Kingdom is facing a severe and high tempo terrorist threat”, police said.

Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, was a British citizen born in Pakistan, who was known to police and MI5.

“The police and our partners are doing everything we can across the country to help prevent further attacks and protect the public from harm”, Rowley said. Redouane claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

Metropolitan Police in London released Monday the identities of two of the three men involved in the London terror attack Saturday night.

“I would urge anyone with information about these men, their movements in the days and hours before the attack and the places they frequented to come forward”, national counter-terrorism police chief Mark Rowley said in the statement.

There are 500 current investigations involving 3,000 potential suspects.

It was the third terror attack to strike the country this year, after a man drove a vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March and a bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two weeks ago.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, the Islamic State’s official Amaq News Agency posted a message on Telegram on Sunday claiming that Saturday’s attacks at the London Bridge and the Borough Market here were carried out by ISIS fighters.

These emergency calls were quickly followed by reports of multiple stabbings in the popular Borough Market area on the south side of the bridge.

The men were shot and killed by responding armed police officers. Of these, 36 are still being treated, 18 of whom are in a critical condition.