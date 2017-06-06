Police identify London attackers but names not released

A large police cordon is still in place around Borough Market and London Bridge.

“Our work necessarily involves making hard judgments about how to prioritize the resources available to us at a time when the U.K.is facing a severe and high tempo terrorist threat”, police said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that police had recently foiled five other plots.

A Londoner, a Canadian woman and a French national were among those who were killed in Saturday night’s attack in the capital. During raids by counter-terror police on Sunday morning, 12 people were arrested in Barking, east London – and properties in the area are still being searched.

Calling for technology companies to “do more” has become one of the first responses by politicians after terror attacks in their country.

May said she thought London Mayor Sadiq Khan was doing “a great job”.

The three attackers Saturday were wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, but the belts turned out to be fake.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sunday that a member of the public suffered gunshot wounds as officers opened fire and stopped the attackers.

The attackers, wielding blades and knives, then ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

Witnesses described how passers-by threw chairs and beer glasses at the attackers in an attempt to stop them.

“They kept coming to try to stab me. they were stabbing everyone”.

London Bridge and a large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area.

Khan and Dick were briefly heckled by a man who called for more police to be put on the streets.

Candice Hedge is recovering in St Thomas’ Hospital, while Andrew Morrison received stitches for a wound and was on his way home to Australia.

“There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong”.

Britain was already on high alert following the recent attack on a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the 22 dead.

She told local newspaper Le Telegramme: “Two days ago, Vincent and his colleagues were trained to know the instructions in case of a terrorist attack”.

“I got people to start evacuating inside from our little garden that we have. and got people to come into the bar and to go into toilets, hide under tables and hide in our cellar where we keep all our stock”, he said.

“While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more”, she said.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before Thursday’s general election.

Saturday’s rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support.

The acting United States ambassador to the UK, Lewis Lukens, contradicted Trump by praising Khan with a tweet on June 4: “I commend the strong leadership of the [MayorofLondon] as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack”.