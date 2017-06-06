Police investigating reports of shooting in Orlando

She left and called 911.

Police say there is no connection to terrorism. The attack at the Pulse club killed 49 people and wounded dozens more.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is among those noting the timing.

The television station interviewed a woman who said her sister was in a washroom when she “heard a bang” in her workplace.

“Most of the victims were shot in the head; some were shot multiple times”, the sheriff added.

Seven others were inside the business when the shootings took place.

A man who had been fired in April from his job at a Florida company opened fire Monday at a Orlando workplace, killing five people before taking his own life, authorities said. The worker, whose name hasn’t been released, was sacked in April.

Deputies responded to a call for an active shooter and arrived at the scene at 8:05AM.

“Four dead at scene of business”. One victim died at hospital.

Gov. Rick Scott said he had been briefed by law enforcement and that he and his wife, Ann, “are praying for the families who lost loved ones today”. “If they see something that doesn’t seem normal, they need to say something”. Clark died at Orlando Regional Medical Center. He says no survivors were shot or hurt.

Shooter killed himself. Suspect 45 years old.

The motive remains under investigation, the sheriff said; deputies were preparing to search his home, and were looking through any available social media postings for clues.

The briefing is planned for 2 p.m. Monday. They found Neumann already dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot room, according to Sheriff Jerry Demings.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims”.

Mr Demings said the gunman, who was also armed with a knife, shot and killed himself at the scene. The alleged victim in that incident was not among the victims Monday, Demings said. He lived alone and has no family in the area, Demings said.

The police said the shooting was not linked to terrorism and also said they’re now notifying the families of victims of the attack.

The shooting happened inside a business that manufactures awnings.

The man was not charged when he was accused of battering the co-worker in June 2014, and his previous criminal record was otherwise minor – marijuana possession and driving under the influence, the sheriff said.

A woman who was in the awnings manufacturers business that is the site of a multiple shooting ran out of the building, saying the gunman told her to leave.