Police make 10th arrest in Manchester bombing probe

When the rationale for war failed to pan out because weapons of mass destruction were not found in Iraq, Blair’s popularity faded badly after a string of election victories. But her campaign hit trouble last week when she pledged to make elderly people pay more for their social care, and she was forced on Monday to backtrack on a policy dubbed the “dementia tax” by opponents.May’s Conservatives saw their support fall to 43 percent while backing for Labour rose to 38 percent in the YouGov poll, helping to send sterling to a one-month low against the USA dollar. It is unclear how the worst attack in Britain in more than a decade will impact voter sentiment.

Both arrests were part of a massive security operation launched after 22 persons died and dozens more were wounded Monday night in a suicide bombing during a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande.

She added that she would announce the details of the concert as soon as the plans were confirmed.

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, tom love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before”.

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and canceled several European shows after the bombing, which left 22 dead.

“From the day we started putting the “Dangerous Woman Tour” together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was meant to be a safe space for my fans”.

The man is one of nine who is being held for questioning in England following Monday’s attack. Their ages ranged from 18 to 38.

A 16-year-old boy who had been arrested has been released without charge, police said. Interior minister Amber Rudd said the official threat risk remained at its highest level, “critical”, meaning another attack is expected imminently. Buildings across Manchester and northwest England were raided.On his first official trip to Britain as US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson said “all across America, hearts are broken” by the attack.British police briefly suspended intelligence sharing with the United States on Thursday after confidential details of their investigation repeatedly appeared in USA media.

Abedi’s friends say that he was a Manchester United fan, a college dropout and an occasional marijuana smoker, who had visited his family in Libya last month and may have been radicalised two years ago. His parents came to Britain early in the 1990s.

The BBC reports that the family was based in London for a few years before moving to Manchester, where Abedi’s father, Ramadan Abedi, used to voice the call to prayer at a mosque in the Manchester Islamic Centre, better known as the Didsbury Mosque. No one has yet been charged in the bombing.

Chief Superintendent Jon Williams said Friday extra protection measures and extra officers are being deployed throughout the capital because of the increased terrorist threat level.

He said fans coming to football and rugby matches this weekend should come earlier than usual because of added security screening.

Williams said “covert and discrete tactics” will also be in place to protect the transport network.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns with Donald Trump on Thursday about US leaks of intelligence on the suicide bombing in Manchester that police fear could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb-maker still at large.

But British ministers and security chiefs have been dismayed by leaks in the USA media which made public details about the British investigation. “But as I say there is still a little bit more to do”, Rowley told broadcasters.Since the attack, armed police backed up by the army have been patrolling cities and trains.

May hit back. “Jeremy Corbyn has said that terror attacks are our own fault”, she said.

“We take full responsibility for that and we obviously regret that that happened”, Tillerson said.