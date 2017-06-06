Police name 2 London attackers, say 1 was known to authorities

“The Justice Department should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered-down travel ban before the Supreme Court – and seek much tougher version!”

The Justice Department last week asked the U.S. supreme court to reinstate Trump’s executive order banning travel to the USA from the six Muslim-majority nations while it appeals a lower-court ruling that upheld a nationwide block on the ban.

All three attackers were shot dead by police, who made at least a dozen arrests in east London on Sunday and carried out further raids yesterday morning.

After chairing a meeting of the government’s crisis response committee yesterday, May said the official threat level remained at “severe”, meaning an attack was highly likely, and additional security measures were in place. “The courts are slow and political!” The second order removed Iraq from the list of banned countries.

Trump’s criticism came a day after he said he would do whatever is necessary to protect the United States from a “vile enemy” that he said has waged war on innocents for too long, . “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”, he vowed.

Trump removed this context, however, giving off the assumption that Khan had suggested Saturday night’s attack, which left seven people dead and many more injured, was not worth being alarmed about.

In the aftermath of the London terror attack, Donald Trump on Monday returned the offensive over security and his attempted travel ban against people from six Muslim-majority countries.

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday condemned what she called the media’s “obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president”.

“Trump is an embarrassment to America”, he said.

The acting US ambassador to the United Kingdom countered President Trump’s Twitter criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan while Trump doubled down on his original reaction to Khan’s quotes about the weekend terror attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. But Khan’s urging for Londoners to stay calm clearly referred to the increased police presence that was coming, not the attack itself. She told The Independent it was increasingly clear that incidents such as the one that played out in London, could occur anywhere.

Trump’s tweet on Monday appeared to respond to that statement from the Mayor’s office and the subsequent reporting on it.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, of the opposition Labour Party, was among those who raised the issue. “There is no reason to be alarmed by this”, Khan added.

Theresa May suggested Donald Trump was wrong to criticise London’s mayor following the London Bridge terror attack – although she stopped short of directly condemning the U.S. president.

Trump ended with: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

A spokesman for Mr Khan replied by saying the mayor has “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed” tweet.