The events unfolded Saturday night around 10 p.m. when a van mowed down pedestrians along the London Bridge.

May said Monday that Britain’s counterterrorism operations are fully funded, but London Mayor Sadiq Khan – a Labour figure – said cuts to police have been draconian.

‘One of the great things about our way of life is our democracy, ‘ he announced in an interview the morning after the attack.

The statement described the move as “unprecedented”, although a CNN report on the statement said mosques in Britain’s Manchester and the U.S. have previously refused to bury Muslims involved in past terror attacks.

He continued: ‘I’m not an advocate of postponing the election.

‘We will step up the fight against extremism and we will defeat the terrorists’. That’s why I’ll be voting on Thursday’.

Police on Monday carried out fresh raids and arrested “a number of people” in east London after detaining 12 people a day earlier in the suburb of Barking.

Police chief Rowley said Britain’s security services had foiled 18 plots since 2013, including five in the past two months. Witnesses said people threw chairs and pint glasses at the men, who wore what police said were fake explosive vests.

In the article, Khan was reported as saying that being prepared for terror attacks was “part and parcel” of living in a major city.

In addition, May said that she supports the “shoot to kill” policy used by London police in responding to terror attacks, adding that police saved “countless lives” by killing the three attackers within eight minutes on Saturday night.

The vigil came as two of the attackers were named by the Metropolitan Police – Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, a British citizen born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane, 30, who had claimed to be both Moroccan and Libyan.

A representative for Khan on Sunday said Trump was “ill-informed” and had taken the London mayor’s comments “out of context” after Trump tweeted at the weekend that Khan had told Londoners “not to be alarmed” by the attack. In March, an attacker mowed down crowds of tourists outside the Houses of Parliament before stabbing a police officer to death under Big Ben itself.

The extremist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack.

British police have named two of the three men suspected of carrying out the terror attack in London on June 3.

Assistant Commander Mark Rowley said, “Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice”.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told Sky News on Monday she would not release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation, not would she say whether authorities were familiar with the men ahead of the attack.