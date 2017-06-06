Police name 2 suspects of London Bridge attack

Three Metropolitan Police officers and one British Transport Police officer were injured during the attack, Met Police said in a statement Monday, and one of the officers is still in serious condition.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said the the bridge attacks were evidence of a disturbing trend in terrorism: seemingly spontaneous attacks against soft targets that require nearly no planning in advance.

All three suspects were shot dead in a hail of gunfire by police within minutes of the attack, which began when they drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge. Besides the dead, dozens more were wounded by the men, who wore fake suicide vests to make themselves look even more imposing. “You will not win”, Khan said to applause.

Trump mocked Khan’s comment on Sunday, suggesting in a tweet that the mayor was downplaying the attacks.

In March 2017, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a link to a September 2016 story in which Khan is quoted as saying terror attakcs are “part in parcel of living in a big city”. “MSM is working hard to sell it!” Trump wrote. MSM referred to mainstream media.

“We were all stuck!” said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children. No reason to be alarmed.

The national threat level was raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites, but reduced to its second-highest level last weekend.

Khan said he had been too busy dealing with the fallout from the attack to respond directly to the tweet.

The two were crossing London Bridge Saturday night.

If she fails to beat handsomely the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority will be undermined both inside the Conservative Party and at talks with 27 other European Union leaders.

“I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it is wrong to say anything else”, she said. ISIS routinely claims attacks that it has no links with.

May insisted London police were happy with their resources, while counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and the number of armed officers had increased. No reason to be alarmed.

The raids came the day after police arrested 12 people in Barking in connection with the rampage.

Witnesses of the London Bridge attack say the perpetrators were traveling about 50 miles per hour before they jumped the curb and plowed into a crowd of people on the bridge.

For example, be aware of the exits are when you’re going to a sports stadium and think through what your plan would be if confronted with a risky situation there, Cohen said.

Police said there would be “increased physical measures on London’s bridges to keep the public safe”, and on Monday, concrete barricades had been erected to separate pedestrians from vehicles on some of the city’s major bridges. She has been rattled by criticism for slashing 20,000 police officers from Britain’s streets during her time as the country’s Home Secretary. “I’ve got better and more important things to focus on”.

The two men have history.

“Consequently, and in light of other such ethical principles which are quintessential to Islam, we will not perform the traditional Islamic funeral prayer over the perpetrators and we also urge fellow imams and religious authorities to withdraw such a privilege”, they said in a statement. Last weekend, he had to go to London on business and she made a decision to go with him.

“London stands in defiance against this cowardly attack on our city, our people, our values and our way of life”.