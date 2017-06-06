Police name two London attackers, say one previously known to them

London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks during a vigil in Potters Fields Park to commemorate the victims of the terror attack on London Bridge and at Borough Market that killed seven people.

Scotland Yard said he was known to police and MI5 but there was no intelligence to suggest an attack.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer US assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

Trump poured scorn on Khan’s attempt to reassure the public after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge then attacked revellers with knives.

Following his comments about the London Bridge attack, Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrat party, said the invitation should be withdrawn. May faced questions over cutting 20,000 police posts in her time as Home Secretary.

Corbyn said: “As Labour set out in our manifesto, we will recruit another 10,000 new police officers including more armed police who need to be properly rewarded as well as 1,000 more security services staff to support our communities and help keep us safe”.

Inquiries are continuing to confirm the identity of the third attacker.

After the 9/11 attacks United Kingdom politicians gave their support to then New York Mayor Rudi Giuliani, who even received an Honorary Knighthood for his role supporting the city’s people.

May’s concession on Monday that she was “not afraid to say when President Trump gets things wrong” follows her openly complaining last month about USA security agencies leaking details of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing, which British police said hurt their investigation.

Security had already become a battleground issue ahead of Thursday’s general election following the Manchester bombing last month, in which 22 people were killed as they left an Ariana Grande concert. May insisted that her record was sound, saying that she had introduced a raft of anti-terror legislation as Home Secretary. “One whole day”, she said.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition party, called on May to resign over the issue, saying earlier that “you can not protect the public on the cheap”, and promising to recruit another 10,000 police officers if he is elected into power.

Health officials said 21 people remained in a critical condition in hospitals, including three police officers.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened in the neighbourhood where the attack took place, allowing normal life and commerce to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown.

“The acts of these three men on Saturday night was cowardly, was evil and I’m angry and furious that these three men are using to justify their actions the faith that I belong to”, he said.

Reports said the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, though experts raised doubts about the authenticity of the claim.

Metropolitan Police on Monday released the names and photos of Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both of Barking, east London.