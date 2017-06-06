Police name two London attackers

British Prime Minister Theresa May faced a barrage of questions Monday on deep cuts made to police numbers in the United Kingdom while she was Home Secretary.

Twelve suspects were arrested overnight after three terrorists wearing fake suicide vests ran over pedestrians on the London Bridge, killing seven innocent people. Seven people were killed and dozens wounded.

Given the speed with which the attack was ended, it wasn’t clear whether having more police on the beat would have prevented it, but questions persisted over whether investigators had the resources to look into such complaints and whether crucial opportunities were missed that could have saved lives.

Khuram Shazad Butt was 27 and a British citizen born in Pakistan, police said in a statement.

Three Metropolitan Police officers and one British Transport Police officer were injured during the attack, the police said in a statement Monday, and one of the officers is still in serious condition.

Monday’s early morning raids follow raids on a housing complex in Barking east London on Sunday, where a series of arrests were made.

Another neighbour, Michael Mimbo, told Reuters that Butt supported the north London football team Arsenal.

It is not yet known how the two men named knew each other.

“As an individual he was a cool, calm guy”.

Police said Butt was known to security services but there had been no evidence of “attack planning”.

London Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told BBC Radio today that all indications are that the recent terrorist attacks carried out in Britain all were “largely domestic plots” driven by people in the country, and that there was no sign of any overseas direction in London or the other attacks.

CNN’s Melissa Bell spoke to residents there who recognized a familiar face among the three dead attackers, identifying him as one of their neighbors and describing him as a family man who kept to himself.

But with Britons due to vote in a national election on Thursday, her decision to reduce the number of police officers in England and Wales by nearly 20,000 during her six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the political agenda.

May did not answer repeated questions from reporters on her cuts, but said counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and police had the powers they needed. Butt did not fall into this category when they last investigated him.

Under the British government’s counterterrorism program, residents are encouraged to alert police to suspicious activity.

It has also emerged one of the London Bridge suspected attackers appeared in a jihadi documentary on Channel 4 and had previously “tried to go to Syria”. Corbyn called for May to resign because of her role in cutting police staffing during her tenure as home secretary. “We have also provided funding for the increase of the number of armed police officers”, she said at a campaign event.

Thousands attended a vigil on Monday evening to honour the victims outside London’s City Hall, close to London Bridge.

Before holding a minute’s silence, Khan, the first Muslim to be elected mayor of a major Western European city, said: “I want to send a clear message to the sick and evil extremists who commit these disgusting crimes”. We will defeat you. Neighbors identified Butt from the film’s footage Monday, pointing to a scene in which he is shown participating in a provocative prayer session at Regents Park, near London’s biggest mosque and helping to display a black flag covered in white Arabic lettering similar to the one used by the Islamic State group, which took responsibility for the attack.