Police name two London Bridge attackers

All those detained in relation to Saturday’s deadly terror attack in the United Kingdom capital of London were released without charges, the city’s Metropolitan Police Service said Tuesday.

It comes as police identified two of the three attackers as Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old British citizen born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane, who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan.

Police had been investigating whether others knew of their plans to attack central London on Saturday night, first driving into pedestrians and then stabbing people drinking in pubs and restaurants at Borough Market. At least seven people have died as a result of the incident.

They had been held following police raids at two addresses in Barking, east London, the area where the known attackers lived.

A parliamentary election takes place Thursday and May’s spokeswoman said the government was working closely with police on security for the vote.

May described the latest incident as “an attack on the free world”.

Butt did not fall into this category when they last investigated him.