Police Officer Dances With Young Fans At Manchester Benefit Concert

The One Love concert in Manchester on Sunday evening featured artists such as Ariana Grande, Take That, Coldplay, Miley Cryus and Liam Gallagher.

A policeman who was caught on camera dancing with young Ariana Grande fans has become one of the heroes of last night’s One Love Manchester concert.

Last night’s concert raised a total of over £2 million which contributes to an overall £10 million for the families that were affected by the irreparable damage of the attacks.

The Canadian singer performed the acoustic versions of “Love yourself” and “Cold water” to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s May 22 gig in the British city that claimed 22 lives, reported Us weekly.

Having cancelled the rest of her Dangerous Woman tour in the wake of the events, the United States singer arranged the One Love Manchester gig, where she also made a defiant return to the stage for the first time since the attack.

A tearful Grande told the crowd: ‘ “Manchester, I love you with all my heart'”.

Her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, also dueted with the star for three songs.

“I think the kind of love and unity you are displaying is the medicine the world needs right now”. Thank you. I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified.

The singer said she had not planned to play so many of hits during the show but changed her mind after meeting the mother of Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, who was among the victims of the blast at her concert on May 22. Laughing, Grande then said: "Then she told me that Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits" before launching into "Side To Side". We had a different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything'.